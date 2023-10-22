On Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Buccaneers will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers are compiling 291.4 yards per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 14th defensively with 330.8 yards allowed per game. The Falcons' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 278.2 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, they are accumulating 331 total yards per game, which ranks 16th.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Buccaneers by 2.5) Toss Up (37) Buccaneers 19, Falcons 17

Place your bets on the Buccaneers-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Falcons Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

Atlanta has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Falcons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Games featuring Atlanta have gone over the point total just once this season.

The average total points scored in Falcons games this year (37) is 5.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay games have hit the over just once this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 37 points, 5.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Buccaneers contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 18 17.6 14.7 20.7 23 13 Atlanta 16.5 20 21.5 19.3 6.5 21.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.