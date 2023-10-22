Falcons vs. Buccaneers Player Props & Odds – Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Check out the best contributors in this outing between the Buccaneers and the Falcons, and what player prop bets to examine.
Sign up to bet on the Buccaneers-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320
Rachaad White Touchdown Odds
- White Odds to Score First TD: +550
- White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mack Hollins
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|-
|Desmond Ridder
|204.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-113)
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Baker Mayfield
|218.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Rachaad White
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.