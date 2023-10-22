Tyler Allgeier has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers concede 83.8 rushing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

This year, Allgeier has amassed 242 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 75 total carries and has two rushing scores. Allgeier also has six receptions for 32 yards (5.3 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Buccaneers

Allgeier vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 90 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 90 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Buccaneers have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 83.8 rushing yards the Buccaneers yield per outing makes them the seventh-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Buccaneers have the No. 4 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up two this season (0.4 per game).

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

So far this season, Allgeier has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

The Falcons, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.4% of the time while running 46.6%.

He has carried the ball in 75 of his team's 178 total rushing attempts this season (42.1%).

Allgeier has run for a touchdown in one game so far this season, and scored multiple times in that contest.

He has scored two of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

He has 14 red zone carries for 51.9% of the team share (his team runs on 52.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

