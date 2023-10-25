De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Let's look at Hunter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 117.2 points per contest.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 46.2 boards per game.

The Hornets gave up 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the league).

The Hornets gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 35 21 7 1 1 0 0 1/21/2023 37 25 4 2 2 0 0 12/16/2022 27 11 2 1 0 1 0 10/23/2022 31 10 5 4 1 0 1

