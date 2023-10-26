Will Anthony Cirelli find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cirelli stats and insights

  • Cirelli has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • Cirelli has no points on the power play.
  • Cirelli's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.