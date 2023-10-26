Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The college football schedule in Week 9, which includes the Georgia Bulldogs versus the Florida Gators, is not one to miss for fans watching from Georgia.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1)
Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)
