The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2) ahead of their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-5-1) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikael Granlund C Out Lower Body

Lightning vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (23 total, 3.3 per game).

Their -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

With eight goals (1.3 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

San Jose allows 3.7 goals per game (22 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.

Their -14 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

