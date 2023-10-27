Hawks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (0-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.
Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: MSG and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-1.5
|229.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta played 55 games last season that finished with more than 229.5 points.
- The average total points scored in Hawks games last year (229.5) is 7.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Hawks compiled a 36-46-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, Atlanta won 12 out of the 34 games, or 35.3%, in which it was the underdog.
- The Hawks had a record of 12-22, a 35.3% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 52.4% chance to win.
Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks had the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0) last year.
- In terms of the over/under, Atlanta's games went over less frequently at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than away (25 of 41, 61%) last year.
- The Hawks put up 5.3 more points per game (118.4) than the Knicks allowed (113.1).
- Atlanta went 31-27 versus the spread and 36-22 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points last season.
Hawks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Hawks
|Knicks
|118.4
|116
|3
|11
|31-27
|21-12
|36-22
|22-11
|118.1
|113.1
|25
|12
|23-10
|39-15
|25-8
|40-14
