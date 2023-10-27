The New York Knicks (0-1) take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Knicks.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks had given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Last season, Atlanta had a 32-20 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Hawks ranked ninth.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.

When it scored more than 113.1 points last season, Atlanta went 36-22.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored 119.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.2 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Hawks allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (117.4) than on the road (118.9).

At home, the Hawks drained 10.7 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged on the road (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%) as well.

