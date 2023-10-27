Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you live in Marion County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Marion County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Schley County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Buena Vista, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
