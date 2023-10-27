Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 110 times and won 65, or 59.1%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 32-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 50.5%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 14-15 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 27 Diamondbacks - Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen October 28 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Merrill Kelly October 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule