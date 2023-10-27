Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tift County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Tift County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Tift County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Houston County High School at Tift County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Tifton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
