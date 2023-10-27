Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ware County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Ware County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Ware County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Statesboro High School at Ware County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Waycross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.