Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Tar Heels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-11.5)
|63.5
|-450
|+333
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-11.5)
|63.5
|-410
|+315
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- North Carolina has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
