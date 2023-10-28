How to Watch Horse Racing Today: TV and Live Streaming - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's horse racing lineup should have plenty of excitement on the racetrack that you won't want to miss. To catch the races live, tune in to Breeders Crown.
Horse Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch Breeders Crown
- Start Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
