SoCon opponents match up when the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-2) and the Mercer Bears (5-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Western Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FCS by averaging 37.9 points per game. The Catamounts rank 78th on defense (28.7 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Mercer is accumulating 23.6 points per game (69th-ranked). It ranks 41st in the FCS defensively (23.5 points surrendered per game).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Mercer Western Carolina 330.6 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 506.3 (2nd) 322.5 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.7 (90th) 132.4 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.3 (16th) 198.3 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (5th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,582 yards on 125-of-185 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 185 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has rushed 85 times for a team-high 435 yards (54.4 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 10 receptions this season are good for 97 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Ty James leads his squad with 820 receiving yards on 44 catches with six touchdowns.

Devron Harper has put up a 403-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 34 passes on 39 targets.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 1,801 yards (257.3 ypg) to lead Western Carolina, completing 67.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards on 31 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 115 times for 857 yards (122.4 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 182 yards.

Branson Adams has carried the ball 49 times for 308 yards (44 per game) and one touchdown.

Censere Lee has hauled in 28 catches for 494 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

AJ Colombo has reeled in 21 passes while averaging 49.6 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

David White has compiled 21 grabs for 287 yards, an average of 41 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Carolina or Mercer gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.