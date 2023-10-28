Davidson, Drake, Week 9 Pioneer League Football Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the Pioneer League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pioneer League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Davidson
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
- Last Game: W 42-21 vs Valparaiso
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Davidson jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Presbyterian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Drake
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th
- Last Game: W 25-20 vs San Diego
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Drake jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Stetson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. St. Thomas (MN)
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th
- Last Game: W 38-6 vs Stetson
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find St. Thomas (MN) jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Marist
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Butler
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: W 37-10 vs Dayton
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Butler jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Valparaiso
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
5. Morehead State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th
- Last Game: L 42-0 vs Tarleton State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Morehead State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Marist
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th
- Last Game: W 19-10 vs Presbyterian
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Marist jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ St. Thomas (MN)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th
- Last Game: L 42-21 vs Davidson
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Valparaiso jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Butler
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
8. San Diego
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th
- Last Game: L 25-20 vs Drake
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find San Diego jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Morehead State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Stetson
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
- Last Game: L 38-6 vs St. Thomas (MN)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stetson jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
- Last Game: L 19-10 vs Marist
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Presbyterian jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Dayton
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th
- Last Game: L 37-10 vs Butler
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dayton jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.