SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
The available options on the Week 9 college football schedule include SEC teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or selecting parlay options, our model suggests Florida (+14.5) against Georgia is the best bet on the spread, while betting the total in the Mississippi State vs. Auburn matchup carries the best value. Get even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all SEC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 9 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida +14.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 6.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ole Miss -24.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 31.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Tennessee -3.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 8.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your SEC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 9 SEC Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Mississippi State vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - Tennessee vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 54.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 52.5 - South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 54.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 9 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Alabama
|7-1 (5-0 SEC)
|30.6 / 16.5
|366.6 / 306.4
|Georgia
|7-0 (4-0 SEC)
|40.1 / 14.0
|510.0 / 262.6
|LSU
|6-2 (4-1 SEC)
|47.4 / 26.5
|553.0 / 395.0
|Missouri
|7-1 (3-1 SEC)
|33.9 / 23.3
|441.8 / 338.0
|Florida
|5-2 (3-1 SEC)
|29.1 / 20.0
|421.7 / 311.7
|Ole Miss
|6-1 (3-1 SEC)
|39.7 / 23.4
|480.1 / 372.1
|Kentucky
|5-2 (2-2 SEC)
|31.3 / 23.6
|352.3 / 346.6
|Tennessee
|5-2 (2-2 SEC)
|31.6 / 19.4
|438.1 / 310.9
|Texas A&M
|4-3 (2-2 SEC)
|32.3 / 19.9
|400.0 / 277.9
|Mississippi State
|4-3 (1-3 SEC)
|26.9 / 25.7
|351.1 / 367.3
|South Carolina
|2-5 (1-4 SEC)
|26.6 / 31.7
|392.4 / 446.6
|Vanderbilt
|2-6 (0-4 SEC)
|27.8 / 34.4
|348.5 / 437.5
|Auburn
|3-4 (0-4 SEC)
|26.7 / 23.9
|337.0 / 372.4
|Arkansas
|2-6 (0-5 SEC)
|26.5 / 22.9
|305.9 / 333.0
Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.