Week 9 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southland teams were in action for two games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian
Week 9 Southland Results
Houston Christian 17 Texas A&M-Commerce 13
Houston Christian Leaders
- Passing: Colby Suits (21-for-32, 242 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jesse Valenzuela (16 ATT, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: Karl Reynolds (0 TAR, 9 REC, 119 YDS, 1 TD)
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Passing: Josh Magana (20-for-39, 174 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jordon Hamilton (13 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Keith Miller III (0 TAR, 6 REC, 39 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Houston Christian
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|316
|Total Yards
|312
|254
|Passing Yards
|183
|62
|Rushing Yards
|129
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's Southland Games
Houston Christian Huskies at Northwestern State Demons
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
McNeese Cowboys at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Nicholls State Colonels at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
