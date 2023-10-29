With the Atlanta Falcons playing the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Bijan Robinson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 404 yards on 81 attempts (57.7 yards per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

Robinson also has 26 catches for 189 yards (27 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Robinson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.

He has made two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0

