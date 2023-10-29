Drake London has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have given up 237 passing yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

London's 32 receptions are good enough for a team-best 383 total yards (and an average of 54.7 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 50 times.

London vs. the Titans

London vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

London will square off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 237 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Titans have put up six touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Titans' defense is fourth in the NFL in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, London has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

London has received 21.8% of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He has 383 receiving yards on 50 targets to rank 59th in league play with 7.7 yards per target.

London has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

London has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (35.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

