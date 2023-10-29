The Tennessee Titans (2-4) will look to upset the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 35 points.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Falcons' upcoming tilt against Titans, review the column below, where we offer statistics to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Falcons vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Falcons have had the lead three times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have been winning one time, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have won the second quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Titans have won the second quarter one time, been outscored three times, and tied two times in six games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

The Titans have lost the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent four times in six games this season.

4th Quarter

In seven games this season, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' six games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Falcons vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Falcons have been knotted up two times and have been losing five times.

The Titans have led two times (1-1 in those games) and have been losing four times (1-3) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

In seven games this year, the Falcons have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (4-1).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the second half.

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Titans have won the second half in three games and have lost the second half in three games.

Rep the Falcons or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.