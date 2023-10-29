Hawks vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE. The point total is set at 238.5 for the matchup.
Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|238.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points in 34 of 82 games last season.
- The over/under for this game is 1.9 points higher than the average scoring total for Hawks games last season (236.6).
- The Hawks compiled a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.
- Atlanta was underdogs in 34 games last season and won 12 (35.3%) of those contests.
- Last season, the Hawks were at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.
Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last year, the Hawks had an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0).
- In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Atlanta's games finished above the over/under at home (53.7%, 22 of 41) compared to on the road (61%, 25 of 41).
- The Hawks put up 5.1 more points per game (118.4) than the Bucks gave up (113.3).
- Atlanta put together a 31-27 ATS record and were 36-22 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Hawks vs. Bucks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Hawks
|Bucks
|118.4
|116.9
|3
|8
|31-27
|25-9
|36-22
|31-3
|118.1
|113.3
|25
|14
|24-11
|36-22
|26-9
|47-11
