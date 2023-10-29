Will Jonnu Smith pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has caught 28 balls (on 35 targets) for 309 yards (44.1 per game) and one score this season.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0

