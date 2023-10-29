Mack Hollins Week 8 Preview vs. the Titans
Atlanta Falcons receiver Mack Hollins will face the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Hollins' 12 grabs (on 23 total targets) have led to 184 yards receiving (and an average of 30.7 per game).
Hollins vs. the Titans
- Hollins vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD
- Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this year.
- Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- The 237 passing yards per game given up by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans' defense is fourth in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (six total passing TDs).
Falcons Player Previews
Hollins Receiving Insights
- Hollins, in four of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Hollins has been targeted on 23 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (10.0% target share).
- He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging eight yards per target.
- Hollins does not have a TD reception this season in six games.
- Hollins (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.5% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
Hollins' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Commanders
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
