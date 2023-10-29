Atlanta Falcons receiver Mack Hollins will face the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Hollins' 12 grabs (on 23 total targets) have led to 184 yards receiving (and an average of 30.7 per game).

Hollins vs. the Titans

Hollins vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 237 passing yards per game given up by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Titans' defense is fourth in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (six total passing TDs).

Falcons Player Previews

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-118)

Hollins Receiving Insights

Hollins, in four of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hollins has been targeted on 23 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (10.0% target share).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging eight yards per target.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Hollins (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.5% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

