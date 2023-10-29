Trae Young plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 126-120 loss versus the Knicks, Young had 18 points, 12 assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Young's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per contest last season, 14th in the NBA.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game last year, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the league last season, conceding 12.1 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 34 21 3 9 2 0 1 10/29/2022 36 42 6 5 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.