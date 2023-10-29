Should you wager on Tyler Allgeier finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Allgeier will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Allgeier has piled up 301 rushing yards (43 per game) on 96 attempts with two touchdowns.

Allgeier also has nine catches for 85 yards (12.1 per game).

Allgeier has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this season, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 21 59 0 3 53 0

Rep Tyler Allgeier with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.