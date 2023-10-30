Anthony Cirelli will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken play on Monday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Cirelli are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:39 per game on the ice, is -1.

Cirelli has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

Despite recording points in three of eight games this season, Cirelli has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Cirelli has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Cirelli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 8 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

