The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brandon Hagel, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. If you're considering a wager on Hagel against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 18:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Hagel has scored a goal in four of eight games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hagel has registered a point in a game six times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of eight games this year, Hagel has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Hagel hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Hagel Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 8 Games 2 8 Points 3 5 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

