The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brayden Point, take the ice Monday versus the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Point in the Lightning-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Brayden Point vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Point has averaged 20:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In two of eight games this season, Point has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Point has a point in six games this year (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

Point has had an assist in a game five times this season over eight games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Point hits the over on his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 8 Games 2 10 Points 2 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

