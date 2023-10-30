On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) play the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-2.5) 234.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hawks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves had a -3 scoring differential last season, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).

The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game last season (third in the league) while allowing 118.1 per outing (25th in the NBA). They had a +24 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 234.2 points per game last season, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams gave up a combined 233.9 points per game last year, 0.6 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Minnesota won 38 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.

Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 ATS record last season.

Hawks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Timberwolves +6600 +3000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.