The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) are favorites when they welcome in the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW. The Lightning are -165 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +135 moneyline odds.

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Lightning Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total BetMGM -165 +135 6.5

Lightning vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of eight games this season.

The Lightning have been victorious in three of their four games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

The Kraken have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Seattle has been an underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

