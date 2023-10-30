Lightning vs. Kraken October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken on Monday at Amalie Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Kraken's Vince Dunn.
Lightning vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-165)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN,ROOT Sports NW
Lightning Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 11 points in eight games (six goals, five assists).
- Brayden Point has picked up 10 points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding eight assists.
- Victor Hedman's nine points this season are via one goal and eight assists.
- Matt Tomkins' record is 0-1-0. He has conceded four goals (4.1 goals against average) and racked up 33 saves with an .892% save percentage (46th in league).
Kraken Players to Watch
- Dunn is a top offensive contributor for his club with seven points (0.8 per game), as he has scored one goal and six assists in nine games (playing 23:48 per game).
- With seven total points (0.8 per game), including two goals and five assists through nine contests, Oliver Bjorkstrand is key for Seattle's attack.
- This season, Seattle's Jaden Schwartz has six points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and two assists (fifth).
- In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has an .896 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 103 total saves, while giving up 12 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 0-4-0 record between the posts for Seattle this season.
Lightning vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|9th
|3.63
|Goals Scored
|2.22
|28th
|12th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|24th
|28.6
|Shots
|30.7
|18th
|28th
|34.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.1
|23rd
|4th
|32.14%
|Power Play %
|20%
|15th
|2nd
|94.74%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.17%
|15th
