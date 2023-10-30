The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 108 - Timberwolves 107

Hawks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2.5)

Hawks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-0.6)

Hawks (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 214.9

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks owned a top-five offense last year, ranking third-best in the league with 118.4 points per game. At the other end, they ranked 25th with 118.1 points allowed per contest.

Last season Atlanta pulled down 44.4 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and gave up 44.1 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

Last season the Hawks ranked 18th in the league in assists, averaging 25 per game.

Atlanta forced 13.5 turnovers per game last year (14th-ranked in NBA), but it committed only 12.4 turnovers per game (fourth-best).

Last year the Hawks sank 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and shot 35.2% (21st-ranked) from three-point land.

