Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 108 - Timberwolves 107
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-0.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 214.9
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks owned a top-five offense last year, ranking third-best in the league with 118.4 points per game. At the other end, they ranked 25th with 118.1 points allowed per contest.
- Last season Atlanta pulled down 44.4 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and gave up 44.1 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).
- Last season the Hawks ranked 18th in the league in assists, averaging 25 per game.
- Atlanta forced 13.5 turnovers per game last year (14th-ranked in NBA), but it committed only 12.4 turnovers per game (fourth-best).
- Last year the Hawks sank 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and shot 35.2% (21st-ranked) from three-point land.
