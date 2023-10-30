Should you bet on Waltteri Merela to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Waltteri Merela score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Merela stats and insights

  • Merela is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Merela has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

