Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Fayette County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
McIntosh High School at Harris County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Hamilton, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Starr's Mill High School at Whitewater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Trinity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Sharpsburg, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McIntosh High School at Harris County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hamilton, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fullington Academy at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.