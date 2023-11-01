Where to Get Desmond Ridder Falcons Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Desmond Ridder 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|161
|246
|65.4%
|1,740
|6
|6
|7.1
|32
|150
|4
Ridder Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|18
|115
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|32
|237
|1
|1
|10
|39
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|21
|38
|201
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|19
|31
|191
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|28
|37
|329
|1
|0
|4
|10
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|28
|47
|307
|2
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|19
|25
|250
|0
|0
|6
|38
|1
|Week 8
|@Titans
|8
|12
|71
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|4
|6
|39
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1
Desmond Ridder's Next Game
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
