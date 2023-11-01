In Fulton County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

South Cobb High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 1

7:30 PM ET on November 1 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Mount Paran Christian School at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Miller Grove High School at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Landmark Christian School at Callaway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lithia Springs High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Union County High School at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 2A - Region 8

2A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Forsyth Central High School at Denmark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Johnson High School - Gainesville at Midtown High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 3

5:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 3

5:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Park High School at Woodward Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA Conference: 6A - Region 3

6A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Campbell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Smyrna, GA

Smyrna, GA Conference: 7A - Region 2

7A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Tri-Cities High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: East Point, GA

East Point, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alpharetta High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Pace Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverwood High School at Marist School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Banneker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon School at St Francis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA Conference: 1A - Region 6A

1A - Region 6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lassiter High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lambert High School at Milton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at North Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chattahoochee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunwoody High School at North Atlanta High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3

8:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Grove High School at Carver High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3

8:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

