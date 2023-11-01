Buy Tickets for Georgia Bulldogs Basketball Games
Georgia's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Bulldogs are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 16 at 5:30 PM ET, at home versus the High Point Panthers.
If you're looking to go to see the Georgia Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Georgia games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Georgia's next matchup information
- Opponent: High Point Panthers
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Stegeman Coliseum
- Broadcast: SEC Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Georgia's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Georgia players
Shop for Georgia gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|9
|13.0
|3.6
|0.1
|0.7
|0.1
|40.6% (28-69)
|42.2% (19-45)
|Noah Thomasson
|9
|12.8
|3.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.0
|40.6% (41-101)
|35.8% (19-53)
|Justin Hill
|9
|9.3
|1.7
|2.7
|0.4
|0.0
|40.0% (28-70)
|36.7% (11-30)
|RJ Melendez
|9
|9.0
|4.9
|1.1
|1.1
|0.3
|36.4% (28-77)
|11.4% (4-35)
|Silas Demary Jr.
|9
|8.6
|4.9
|2.2
|1.4
|0.1
|40.3% (25-62)
|23.8% (5-21)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.