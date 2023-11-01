Georgia's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Bulldogs are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 16 at 5:30 PM ET, at home versus the High Point Panthers.

Upcoming Georgia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 High Point H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Mount St. Mary's H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 North Florida H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Alabama A&M H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Missouri A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Arkansas H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Tennessee H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 South Carolina A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Kentucky A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 LSU H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Florida A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Alabama H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 South Carolina H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Mississippi State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Arkansas A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Georgia's next matchup information

  • Opponent: High Point Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Location: Stegeman Coliseum
  • Broadcast: SEC Network

Top Georgia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jabri Abdur-Rahim 9 13.0 3.6 0.1 0.7 0.1 40.6% (28-69) 42.2% (19-45)
Noah Thomasson 9 12.8 3.7 2.0 0.7 0.0 40.6% (41-101) 35.8% (19-53)
Justin Hill 9 9.3 1.7 2.7 0.4 0.0 40.0% (28-70) 36.7% (11-30)
RJ Melendez 9 9.0 4.9 1.1 1.1 0.3 36.4% (28-77) 11.4% (4-35)
Silas Demary Jr. 9 8.6 4.9 2.2 1.4 0.1 40.3% (25-62) 23.8% (5-21)

