Georgia's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Bulldogs are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 16 at 5:30 PM ET, at home versus the High Point Panthers.

Upcoming Georgia games

Georgia's next matchup information

Opponent: High Point Panthers

Opponent: High Point Panthers
Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Location: Stegeman Coliseum

Broadcast: SEC Network

Top Georgia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jabri Abdur-Rahim 9 13.0 3.6 0.1 0.7 0.1 40.6% (28-69) 42.2% (19-45) Noah Thomasson 9 12.8 3.7 2.0 0.7 0.0 40.6% (41-101) 35.8% (19-53) Justin Hill 9 9.3 1.7 2.7 0.4 0.0 40.0% (28-70) 36.7% (11-30) RJ Melendez 9 9.0 4.9 1.1 1.1 0.3 36.4% (28-77) 11.4% (4-35) Silas Demary Jr. 9 8.6 4.9 2.2 1.4 0.1 40.3% (25-62) 23.8% (5-21)

