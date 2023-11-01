Georgia (7-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 1:30 PM ET, at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia's next matchup information

Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum

Top Georgia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Javyn Nicholson 9 15.8 8.9 0.8 0.9 0.7 44.0% (55-125) 0.0% (0-1) Zoesha Smith 9 12.8 5.8 1.8 1.0 0.6 47.6% (49-103) 25.0% (1-4) De'Mauri Flournoy 9 10.0 1.6 1.4 1.1 0.0 34.9% (30-86) 31.3% (15-48) Asia Avinger 9 6.4 2.4 3.4 1.7 0.2 37.3% (22-59) 40.9% (9-22) Taniyah Thompson 9 6.3 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 42.1% (24-57) 0.0% (0-13)

