The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) will be at home against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Georgia Tech games

Georgia Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Georgia Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Miles Kelly 7 17.9 6.7 2.0 0.9 0.4 34.8% (40-115) 27.1% (13-48) Kowacie Reeves 7 11.4 4.1 1.0 0.7 1.1 47.4% (27-57) 40.7% (11-27) Dabbo Coleman 7 9.6 3.0 0.9 0.6 0.3 44.9% (22-49) 40.6% (13-32) Kyle Sturdivant 7 7.7 1.4 3.4 0.6 0.0 41.7% (20-48) 30.8% (4-13) Tyzhaun Claude 7 7.1 5.7 1.3 0.4 0.1 40.0% (18-45) 14.3% (1-7)

