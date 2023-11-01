Buy Tickets for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets women (6-3) is a matchup at home versus the Georgia State Panthers, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Georgia Tech's next matchup information
- Opponent: Georgia State Panthers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Top Georgia Tech players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tonie Morgan
|9
|15.4
|6.6
|5.2
|1.4
|0.3
|48.7% (58-119)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Kayla Blackshear
|9
|14.6
|6.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.2
|53.2% (50-94)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Rusne Augustinaite
|9
|12.4
|4.2
|1.4
|0.2
|0.2
|42.9% (42-98)
|42.0% (21-50)
|Ines Noguero
|9
|8.4
|5.9
|2.4
|1.4
|0.2
|38.4% (28-73)
|22.0% (9-41)
|Kara Dunn
|6
|8.8
|1.7
|0.2
|0.5
|0.3
|37.3% (22-59)
|22.7% (5-22)
