Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Kennesaw State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Owls with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Kennesaw State Owls jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Kennesaw State team leaders

Want to buy Demond Robinson's jersey? Or another Kennesaw State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Simeon Cottle 7 16.3 2.6 2.6 2.1 0.1 Terrell Burden 7 13.7 4.3 5.6 1.7 0.1 Demond Robinson 7 12.6 9.7 1.3 1.7 1.0 Quincy Adekokoya 7 10.3 3.1 1.1 0.6 0.6 Frankquon Sherman 7 9.0 5.7 0.6 0.1 0.1 RJ Johnson 7 8.0 2.4 2.9 0.9 0.1 Jamel King 7 7.9 2.3 0.9 0.9 1.1 Rongie Gordon 7 4.9 7.3 1.6 1.1 1.0 Cole LaRue 5 3.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 Armani Harris 4 1.5 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.3

Kennesaw State season stats

This season, Kennesaw State has won four games so far (4-3).

The Owls are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Kennesaw State's signature win this season came on November 20 in a 79-77 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Owls have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Kennesaw State's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Owls? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Kennesaw State games

Check out the Owls in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Georgia State H 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 South Carolina Upstate A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Presbyterian A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Brescia H 7:00 PM

Check out the Owls this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.