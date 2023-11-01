Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - November 1
The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 1 at Crypto.com Arena, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.
Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Questionable
|Eye
|8
|3
|0.3
|Cameron Reddish
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|3.7
|2
|0
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Quadricep
|Terance Mann
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC
Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-5.5
|225.5
