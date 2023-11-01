Currently 2-6, the Mercer Bears' next matchup is at home versus the Georgia State Panthers, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Mercer games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Georgia State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 FGCU H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Queens H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Thomas (ME) H 1:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Talladega H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 East Tennessee State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 VMI A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Wofford A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Western Carolina H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Chattanooga H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Samford A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Citadel A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 East Tennessee State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 VMI H 2:00 PM

Mercer's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia State Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hawkins Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Mercer players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jalyn McCreary 8 13.4 5.1 0.6 1.5 1.1 47.7% (42-88) 33.3% (1-3)
Robby Carmody 8 10.5 2.4 1.4 0.4 0.3 51.9% (27-52) 45.5% (10-22)
Amanze Ngumezi 8 7.9 4.6 1.0 0.6 0.6 49.0% (25-51) 29.4% (5-17)
Jake Davis 8 7.8 4.0 1.1 0.8 0.4 41.5% (22-53) 34.2% (13-38)
Jah Quinones 8 5.9 3.4 1.8 1.0 0.1 45.9% (17-37) 41.7% (5-12)

