Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 32 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 124-112 win against the Pistons.

Now let's examine Gilgeous-Alexander's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-120)

Over 30.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+200)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 41.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans were eighth in the league defensively last season, conceding 24.9 per game.

The Pelicans allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 37 35 6 2 0 1 4 2/13/2023 39 24 10 5 0 0 1 12/23/2022 43 44 10 6 3 1 2 11/28/2022 36 31 6 4 1 0 2

