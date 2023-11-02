In Bibb County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Southwest High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 2A - Region 2

2A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Central Fellowship Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

First Presbyterian Day School at Stratford Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Spencer High School at Academy for Classical Education

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Howard High School at Westside High School - Macon