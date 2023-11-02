The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point among them, play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Point's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Point vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Point has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 20:18 on the ice per game.

In two of nine games this year, Point has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Point has a point in six of nine games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Point has had an assist in a game five times this year over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Point's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Point going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 10 Points 2 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

