When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Calvin de Haan find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

