Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Chatham County, Georgia this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Liberty County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Memorial Day School at Robert Toombs Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lyons, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. V. Jenkins High School at Statesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beach High School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
