Other Games in Georgia This Week

    • Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Liberty County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Hinesville, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Memorial Day School at Robert Toombs Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Lyons, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    H. V. Jenkins High School at Statesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Statesboro, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beach High School at Calvary Day School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Savannah, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

